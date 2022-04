SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR A SUSPECT AFTER ONE PERSON WAS SHOT AT AN APARTMENT IN MORNINGSIDE FRIDAY MORNING.

THE 9-1-1 CALL CAME IN JUST AFTER 9:15 THAT A FEMALE HAD BEEN SHOT IN THE LEG AT AN APARTMENT LOCATED AT 2201 GIBSON STREET.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH WHAT WAS DESCRIBED AS A NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE INCIDENT IS CONTINUING.

Photo by CBS-14