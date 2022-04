NEBRASKA SENATORS APPROVE RACE TRACK CASINO REGULATIONS

A MEASURE TO REGULATE RACE TRACK CASINOS IN NEBRASKA HAS BEEN APPROVED.

STATE SENATORS PASSED THE BILL ON A 38-TO-THREE VOTE.

THE MEASURE WILL ALLOW THE SIX CURRENT HORSE TRACKS IN THE STATE TO OFFER CASINO GAMBLING.

IT RAISES THE OPERATOR’S LICENSE FEE FROM $1 MILLION TO $5 MILLION DOLLARS.

EXISTING TRACKS MUST HOLD AT LEAST FIVE RACING DAYS AND 50 LIVE RACES ANNUALLY BY JAN. 1ST OF 2026, AND 15 RACING DAYS AND 120 RACES ANNUALLY BY 2031.

AN AMENDMENT ADOPTED ALLOWS AN EXISTING RACETRACK TO APPLY TO MOVE TO ANOTHER COUNTY IN NEBRASKA THAT DOES NOT HAVE A RACETRACK SUBJECT TO COMMISSION APPROVAL.

THE BILL ALSO PROHIBITS ISSUANCE OF NEW LICENSES UNTIL THE COMMISSION CONDUCTS A STATEWIDE HORSE RACING MARKET ANALYSIS.

NEBRASKA VOTERS APPROVED EXPANDED CASINO GAMBLING AT HORSE RACE TRACKS IN 2020.