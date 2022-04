NEBRASKA & IOWA POST STRONG EMPLOYMENT FIGURES

NEBRASKA’S MARCH EMPLOYMENT REACHED AN ALL-TIME HIGH THIS PAST MONTH WITH A TOTAL OF 1,037,823 PEOPLE IN THE WORKFORCE.

ADDITIONALLY, NEBRASKA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE REMAINS THE LOWEST IN THE NATION, AND IN STATE HISTORY AT 2.0 PERCENT.

THIS GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO THE STATE’S MARCH GENERAL FUND TAX RECEIPTS, WHICH WERE $140 MILLION DOLLARS ABOVE FORECAST, MORE THAN 50 PERCENT THAN WHAT WAS EXPECTED.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS WITH THESE STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED REVENUES, THEY WERE ABLE TO DELIVER HISTORIC TAX RELIEF THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SAYS THE LABOR FORCE INCREASED IN MARCH AND THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN.

RADIO IOWA’S DAR DANIELSON REPORTS.

JOBRATE OC……..SOQ. :27