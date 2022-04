IOWA GOP CAUCUS TO REMAIN 1ST IN THE NATION

THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE HAS UNANIMOUSLY VOTED TO HAVE THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY’S CAUCUSES BE THE FIRST VOTING EVENT IN THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

IAGOP3 OC……..FOR 2024.”:08

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS JOINED IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN TO DISCUSS THE DECISION NATIONAL PARTY LEADERS MADE THURSDAY.

KAUFMANN CHAIRED A PANEL THAT RECOMMENDED IOWA, FOLLOWED BY NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEVADA AND SOUTH CAROLINA RETAIN THEIR POSITIONS AT THE FRONT OF THE G-O-P’S PRESIDENTIAL SELECTION PROCESS.

IAGOP4 OC……..ROUTE TO GO.” :11

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE LAUNCHED A PLAN TO HAVE FIVE STATES WITH RACIALLY DIVERSE POPULATIONS THAT MAY BE TOSS UP STATES IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION GO FIRST.

KAUFMANN SAYS IOWA DEMOCRATS HAVE A CHANCE TO MAKE THE CASE THAT THEIR PARTY’S CAUCUSES SHOULD REMAIN IN THE LEAD-OFF POSITION,

IAGOP5 OC……..FLY OVER COUNTRY.” :08

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE IOWA CAUCUS CAMPAIGN ISN’T ABOUT BIG PARTY DONORS OR INFLUENCERS ON THE EAST OR WEST COAST.

IAGOP6 OC…..A LOT MORE.” :05

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO, A POTENTIAL 2024 CANDIDATE, WAS IN COUNCIL BLUFFS EARLIER THIS WEEK.