ERNST HOSTS ROUNDTABLE ON VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

IOWANS WHO ARE ADVOCATES FOR VICTIMS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT SAY THEY’RE PLEASED THE RE-AUTHORIZED VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT INCLUDES MONEY FOR PREVENTION EFFORTS AS WELL AS SERVICES FOR VICTIMS.

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST HOSTED AN EVENT THURSDAY TO HEAR FROM IOWANS WHO WORK WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVORS.

THE UPDATED VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT PROVIDES NEW HOUSING PROTECTIONS FOR VICTIMS AS WELL AS NEW INVESTMENT IN CULTURALLY-SPECIFIC PROGRAMS.

KELLIE MARKEY IS THE FOUNDER OF DOROTHY’S HOUSE, A RESIDENTIAL HOME FOR VICTIMS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING.

SHE SAYS PORNOGRAPHY IS DISTORTING WHAT YOUNG PEOPLE, IN PARTICULAR, VIEW AS A HEALTHY BEHAVIOR.

MARKEY WAS AMONG MORE THAN A DOZEN PEOPLE SENATOR ERNST INVITED TO A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION OF THE VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT.