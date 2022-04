2022 PROVING DEADLY FOR NEBRASKA HIGHWAYS

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS 2022 IS TURNING OUT TO BE A DEADLY YEAR FOR TRAFFIC FATALITIES.

TWENTY-NINE PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASHES ON NEBRASKA ROADWAYS IN MARCH, BRINGING THE TOTAL DEATHS THIS YEAR TO 70.

THAT’S 25 MORE THAN THE 1ST QUARTER OF 2021 AND 2020, WHEN 45 PEOPLE DIED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF THOSE YEARS.

THE 29 FATALITIES IN MARCH OCCURRED IN 23 FATAL CRASHES WITH FIVE OF THE VEHICLE OCCUPANTS KILLED NOT USING SEATBELTS.

SEVENTEEN OF THE FATALITIES WERE IN RURAL LOCATIONS WITH SIX FATALITIES ON THE INTERSTATE, TEN ON OTHER HIGHWAYS, AND THIRTEEN ON LOCAL ROADS.

THREE OF THE FATALITIES WERE PEDESTRIANS, ONE WAS A MOTORCYCLIST.

ICY ROADS & SNOW WERE A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR IN FOUR FATALITY CRASHES RESULTING IN FIVEOF THE DEATHS.