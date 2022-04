GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS SIGNED NEBRASKA’S NEW TAX RELIEF PLAN INTO LAW.

THE PLAN INCLUDES 900-MILLION DOLLARS IN TAX RELIEF, INCLUDING CUTS TO INDIVIDUAL AND CORPORATE INCOME TAXES, AN INCREASE IN PROPERTY TAX CREDIT FUNDS, AND THE SPEEDING UP THE END OF TAXES ON SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS:

RICKETTS SIGNED THE PLAN IN THE CAPITOL ROTUNDA WEDNESDAY.