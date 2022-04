IOWA DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS MAY NOT BE 1ST IN THE NATION

2020 COULD WIND UP BEING THE LAST TIME IOWA DEMOCRATS HOSTED THE FIRST EVENT IN THEIR PARTY’S PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING PROCESS.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN SAYS NATIONAL REPUBLICAN LEADERS ARE POISED TO AFFIRM THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY’S CAUCUSES AS FIRST-IN-THE-NATION IN 2024.

RADIO IOWA

