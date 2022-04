SPENCER MAN CHARGED IN SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

A SPENCER, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY FIRING A HANDGUN IN AN APARTMENT IN THAT CITY AROUND 10 P.M. TUESDAY NIGHT.

28 YEAR OLD DILAN BARTLEY IS CHARGED WITH: GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, FELONY ASSAULT, HARASSMENT, ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, CHILD ENDANGERMENT AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM.

POLICE SAY BARTLEY WAS IN A VERBAL ARGUMENT WITH ANOTHER PERSON WHERE HE THEN ALLEGEDLY DISPLAYED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO ROUNDS.

NO ONE WAS INJURED AND BARTLEY WAS FOUND IN THE APARTMENT COMPLEX AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

BARTLEY WAS BOOKED INTO THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL.