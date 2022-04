SOUP KITCHEN RUNNING SHORT OF FOOD SUPPLIES

SIOUX CITY’S SOUP KITCHEN HAS BEEN HELPING A GREAT NUMBER OF PEOPLE LATELY, SERVING MEALS TO THOSE IN NEED.

BECAUSE OF THE DEMAND, THE SOUP KITCHEN IS RUNNING LOW ON FOOD, AND SOME LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS STEPPED UP WEDNESDAY TO HELP.

TRAVIS MORGAN AND THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS ARE AMONG THOSE STEPPING UP TO HELP:

MORGAN SAYS SOME MORE HELP WAS PROVIDED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

FRIDAY NIGHT THERE WILL ALSO BE AN EASTER EGG HUNT AT THE MUSKETEERS GAME.