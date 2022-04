REYNOLDS ISSUES DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR 7 COUNTIES

NORTHERN IOWA TOOK THE BRUNT OF THE STORM FRONT THAT PUSHED THROUGH THE STATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, SPAWNING DAMAGING WINDS IN SOME AREAS. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGIST ROD DONOVAN SAYS THERE WERE SOME FUNNEL CLOUDS IN THOSE STORMS:

STORMS1 OC……….AS WELL. :20.

HAIL THAT WAS ABOUT TWO-AND-A-HALF INCHES IN DIAMETER WAS REPORTED NEAR GILMORE CITY.

THERE WERE NO REPORTS OF SERIOUS INJURIES IN TUESDAY’S STORMS.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR SEVEN COUNTIES IN RESPONSE TO THE SEVERE WEATHER.

THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES TO BE UTILIZED IN CERRO GORDO, HANCOCK, HUMBOLDT, MITCHELL, POCAHONTAS, WINNESHIEK AND WORTH COUNTIES.