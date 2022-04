A SPECIAL CONSTRUCTION PROJECT THIS EVENING WILL RESULT IN A TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF PART OF HIGHWAY 75 NORTH IN SIOUX CITY FOR SHORT PERIODS OF TIME.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE EXPLAINS:

LEWIS1 OC……….7 O’CLOCK TONIGHT. :13

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO TAKE AROUND AN HOUR TO COMPLETE.

SIGNS WILL BE POSTED AND OFFICERS WILL BE AT THE SCENE DIRECTING TRAFFIC,