LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT RAISES FUNDS FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS

MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WERE SERVING FREE LUNCH FOR TIPS AT THE TEXAS ROADHOUSE WEDNESDAY.

OFFICER BRENT HEALD SAYS IT WAS TO RAISE MONEY FOR A GREAT CAUSE:

TIPCOP2 OC………..SPECIAL OLYMPICS IOWA. :11

HEALD SAYS THE EFFORT IS IMPORTANT TO HIM AND HE AND THE OTHER OFFICERS ARE ALSO TRYING TO OUT RAISE OTHER DEPARTMENTS ACROSS THE STATE:

TIPCOP3 OC…OLYMPICS COMMITTEE. :13

THE OFFICERS SERVED UP PULLED PORK SANDWICHES WITH FRIES AND A DRINK FROM 11 A.M. THROUGH 2 P.M.