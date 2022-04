IOWA BOTTLE BILL HEADS BACK TO STATE SENATE

BY A MARGIN OF 73-TO-17, THE IOWA HOUSE HAS VOTED TO MAKE CHANGES IN IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL.

THE STATE SENATE PASSED SIMILAR, BUT NOT IDENTICAL LEGISLATION LAST MONTH.

REPRESENTATIVE BRIAN LOHSE OF BONDURANT SAYS IT’S FOR THE LAW THAT ASSESSES A NICKEL DEPOSIT ON CONTAINERS OF BEER AND POP, TO ENCOURAGE CUSTOMERS TO RECYCLE THE EMPTIES AND GET THEIR NICKELS BACK.

BOT1 OC………OVER THE YEARS.” :24

THE HOUSE AND SENATE NOW HAVE BOTH VOTED TO LET GROCERY STORES QUIT ACCEPTING EMPTY BEER AND POP CONTAINERS AND REPAYING DEPOSITS, BUT THE HOUSE HAS ADDED A NEW TWIST.

ANY GROCERY STORE THAT CONTINUES TO SERVE AS A REDEMPTION SITE WOULD BE PAID A HANDLING FEE OF THREE CENTS PER CONTAINER.

THAT’S THE NEW RATE REDEMPTION CENTERS WHO JUST HANDLE EMPTY CONTAINERS WOULD GET, TOO.

LOHSE SAYS IT MAKES SENSE TO REWARD GROCERY STORES THAT WOULD KEEP PAYING BACK CUSTOMERS’ DEPOSITS.

BOT2 OC…….WE HAVE CURRENTLY.” :08

THE HOUSE-PASSED PLAN HAS A REPORTING MECHANISM TO TRY TO FIGURE OUT THE AMOUNT OF UNPAID DEPOSITS WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS OF BEER ARE KEEPING, BUT THAT’S NOT INCLUDED IN THE BILL THE SENATE PASSED IN LATE MARCH.

ANY CHANGES IN THE LAW WOULD HAVE TO PASS THE HOUSE AND SENATE IN IDENTICAL FORM BEFORE A BILL WOULD BE SENT TO THE GOVERNOR.

RADIO IOWA

……………………