Hahn Named Heelan Boys Basketball Coach

Matt Hahn, a 2020 Morningside University graduate and former Mustang basketball forward, has been named the new head coach of basketball at Bishop Heelan High School.

He also will join the teaching staff of Holy Cross School, part of the Bishop Heelan School System in the coming school year.

A Fremont, Neb., native, Hahn is currently teaching at Howard Elementary School there and served as assistant varsity basketball coach at Fremont High School and head coach of junior varsity for the past two years.

He played varsity basketball at three of his four years at Fremont, a high school of 1200 students.

At Morningside Hahn was a 3-year starter and was voted 2-time team defensive player of the year and named GPAC All Conference 2nd team two consecutive years.

The Mustang team record his senior year was 27-3 and his three-year team record there was 105-24.

He earned a BS degree in elementary education at Morningside. He also has worked as a coach for The Arena in Sioux City and club team coach in Fremont.

He succeeds Andy Foster, who stepped down from the head coaching position to focus on his duties as co-athletic director at Heelan.

“Matt may be one of the youngest coaches in Heelan basketball history and will relate immediately to our squad,” says Dr. John Flanery, president of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools. “We are also pleased to welcome him as a second-grade teacher in our system.”

Hahn plans to meet players at Heelan soon and will solidify plans for basketball camps and a summer game schedule.