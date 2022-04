FEES TO INCREASE AT CITY POOLS & CONE PARK

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN FEES TO USE THE CITY’S SWIMMING POOLS AND CONE PARK FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON.

CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE FEES HAVE NOT BEEN INCREASED SINCE 2008:

THE FEE INCREASES INCLUDE RAISING THE ADMISSION AT RIVERSIDE POOL 50 CENTS FOR CHILDREN AND 75 CENTS PER ADULT TO $4 AND $5 DOLLARS RESPECTIVELY.

LEIF AND LEWIS POOLS ADMISSION WOULD BE RAISED TO $3 FOR CHILDREN AND $4 DOLLARS PER ADULT.

LOW INCOME RATES WOULD ALSO INCREASE.

DAN MOORE WAS THE ONLY COUNCIL MEMBER TO VOTE NO ON THE INCREASE:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS RATE INCREASES ARE NEVER FAIR, BUT WAGES HAVE GONE UP:

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-1 TO APPROVE THE RATE INCREASES, WHICH INCLUDE HIGHER RENTAL FEES AT CONE PARK.

THE SUMMER TUBING FEES WILL BE THE SAME AS WINTER WITH NO CHARGE FOR THE SPLASH PAD USE .