CEDAR RAPIDS NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

CEDAR RAPIDS POLICE HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY WHO IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING EARLY SUNDAY THAT KILLED TWO PEOPLE AND INJURED 10 OTHERS IN A NIGHTCLUB.

32-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY LADELL RUSH IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AS A FELON.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE TWO PEOPLE WHO DIED FROM GUNSHOT WOUNDS WERE AT THE CLUB TO CELEBRATE A MUTUAL FRIEND’S BIRTHDAY.

THE VICTIMS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 25-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL VALENTINE AND 35-YEAR-OLD. NICOLE OWENS, BOTH WERE FROM CEDAR RAPIDS.

THE CEDAR RAPIDS POLICE CHIEF SAYS THEY BELIEVE TWO GUNMEN WERE INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING AT THE TABOO NIGHTCLUB.