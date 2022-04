BIDEN MOVES ON E-15 YEAR ROUND SALES

PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS TAKEN A TEMPORARY STEP TO ENSURE E-15 CAN BE SOLD YEAR-ROUND.

. BIDEN SPOKE ABOUT THE DECISION TO A CROWD OF INVITED GUESTS INSIDE THE POET ETHANOL PLANT NEAR MENLO TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

BIDEN SAYS ENERGY PRICES ARE THE MAJOR DRIVER OF INFLATION RIGHT NOW.

BIDEN MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN A STORAGE BARN FOR DRIED DISTILLERS GRAIN — A BY PRODUCT OF ETHANOL PRODUCTION AND THE HOSTS LEFT A 300 TON PILE OF IT INSIDE FOR THE EVENT..

POET OPERATES 33 ETHANOL PLANTS IN EIGHT STATES.