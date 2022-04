SUSPECT CHARGED IN SHOTS FIRED ASSAULT IN NORFOLK

NORFOLK POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE SUSPECT ARRESTED SATURDAY MORNING WHO IS CHARGED IN AN INCIDENT WHERE SHOTS WERE FIRED IN A RESIDENCE.

42-YEAR-OLD MAXINE KEYS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT AND USE OF A WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY.

POLICE SAY KEYS, WHO IS HOMELESS, WAS STAYING AT THE RESIDENCE IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF WEST PHILLIP AVENUE.

THE ADULT FEMALE RESIDENT TOLD OFFICERS THAT KEYS WAS ACTING ERRATIC AND PARANOID THROUGH THE NIGHT AND BECAME CONFRONTATIONAL WITH THE VICTIM AND PULLED A HANDGUN.

KEYS ALLEGEDLY FIRED SHOTS AT THE VICTIM. WHO WAS NOT HIT AND FLED THE HOME TO A NEIGHBORING RESIDENCE TO CALL 9-1-1.

OFFICERS FOUND KEYS NEAR THE NORFOLK PUBLIC LIBRARY AND ARRESTED HER AND RECOVERED A 9 MILLIMETRE HANDGUN.

KEYS IS BEING HELD IN THE MADISON COUNTY JAIL.