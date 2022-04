DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE WEATHER IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA TUESDAY EVENING, THE APRIL 12TH SPOTTER TRAINING CLASS HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE NEW DATE AND TIME ARE THURSDAY, MAY 5TH @ 7 PM AT THE CARGILL AUDITORIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.