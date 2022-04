NORTH HIGH DANCE MARATHON RAISES FUNDS FOR CMN

NORTH HIGH SCHOOL’S STUDENT COUNCIL RAISED OVER $14,000 THROUGH THEIR ANNUAL DANCE MARATHON IN SUPPORT OF UNITYPOINT HEALTH – ST. LUKE’S CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK THIS PAST FRIDAY NIGHT.

OVER 100 ATTENDEES TOOK PART IN THE EVENT WITH ALL PROCEEDS BENEFITING CMN.

STUDENTS ALSO RAISED DONATIONS THROUGH SPONSORSHIPS, PRODUCT FUNDRAISING, AND COIN COMPETITIONS LEADING UP TO THE EVENT.

IT WAS THE FIRST LOCAL DANCE MARATHON AFTER A TWO-YEAR HIATUS DUE TO COVID-19 AND THE STUDENTS MORE THAN DOUBLED THEIR LAST TOTAL RAISED OF $7,000 IN 2019.