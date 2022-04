JUDGE’S RULING DROPS FINKENAUER FROM U.S. SENATE PRIMARY BALLOT

A JUDGE HAS RULED DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE ABBY FINKENAUER CANNOT APPEAR ON THE JUNE PRIMARY BALLOT.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

OK INVALID OC…SOQ :45

FINKENAUER RELEASED A WRITTEN STATEMENT, SAYING THE MIDNIGHT RULING IS AN OUTRAGEOUS AND PARTISAN GIFT TO WASHINGTON REPUBLICANS WHO ORCHESTRATED THE LAWSUIT.

IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING DESPITE TOM MILLER AND ROB SAND USING THEIR OFFICIAL OFFICES TO HELP THE DEMOCRAT FAVORITE STAY ON THE BALLOT, THE RULE OF LAW HAS PREVAILED.

FINNKENAUER SAYS SHE WILL APPEAL POLK COUNTY DISTRICT JUDGE SCOTT BEATTIE’S DECISION ALL THE WAY TO THE IOWA SUPREME COURT.

updated 9:19 p.m. 4/11/22