GUTIERREZ SENTENCED TO UP TO SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON

THE LAST OF FOUR SUSPECTS CHARGED IN THE 2021 NEW YEAR’S SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON.

21-YEAR-OLD LILIANA GUTIERREZ WAS SENTENCED TO SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON ON CHARGES STEMMING FROM A DRIVE-BY SHOOTING AT A MORNINGSIDE HOME THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS AND INJURED OTHERS.

GUTIERREZ WAS SENTENCED IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT TO TWO YEARS FOR ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT AND FIVE YEARS EACH FOR TWO COUNTS OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM.

THE TWO FIREARM COUNTS WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENT TO EACH OTHER AND CONSECUTIVE TO THE ACCESSORY CHARGE IN THE PLEA AGREEMENT.

THREE OTHER SUSPECTS IN THE CASE WERE PREVIOUSLY SENTENCED TO PRISON ON SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS IN THE SHOOTING.