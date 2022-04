FEDERAL TAX FILING DEADLINE IS ALMOST HERE

THE FEDERAL TAX FILING DEADLINE IS NOW ONE WEEK AWAY. I-R-S SPOKESMAN, CHRISTOPHER MILLER, SAYS YOU WILL GET A FEW EXTRA DAYS TO FILE.

THAT MOVES THE DEADLINE TO THE NEXT BUSINESS DAY — WHICH IS THE 18TH. MILLER SAYS EVERYTHING APPEARS TO BE GOING WELL AS THE DEADLINE APPROACHES.

HE DID NOT HAVE A COUNT ON HOW MANY FEDERAL RETURNS FROM IOWA HAVE ALREADY BEEN FILED. IF YOU ARE NOT GOING TO MEET THE DEADLINE — THEN THERE IS AN ACTION YOU SHOULD TAKE.

THE EXTENSION WILL YOU GET UNTIL OCTOBER 17TH TO FILE.

MILLER SAYS FAILING TO PAY BY THE DEADLINE CAN LEAD TO PENALTIES AND INTEREST.

HE SAYS THE I-R-S ENCOURAGES YOU TO FILE ELECTRONICALLY AND USE DIRECT DEPOSIT FOR THE REFUNDS BECAUSE YOUR ELECTRONICALLY FILED RETURNS ARE MUCH MORE ACCURATE THAN A PAPER RETURN. AND PAPER RETURNS WILL BE DELAYED IN PROCESSING AND IN ISSUING A REFUND.