SIOUX CITY LAUNCHES CITIZEN’S SURVEY

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS LAUNCHING A STRATEGIC PLANNING SURVEY FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESS OWNERS.

SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS IT WILL HELP GUIDE IMPORTANT CONVERSATIONS AS THE CITY DEVELOPS ITS NEXT FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN.

ALL MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO TAKE PART AND COMPLETE THE SURVEY AND RESPONSES WILL BE ANONYMOUS WITH PARTICIPATION VOLUNTARY:

WESTRA SAYS THE SURVEY ONLY TAKES ABOUT 10 MINUTES TO COMPLETE.

THE SURVEY WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL MAY 6TH.