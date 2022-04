DROUGHT REMAINS A PROBLEM IN PARTS OF IOWA

A MAJORITY OF IOWA REMAINS IN DRY OR DROUGHT CONDITIONS — BUT THINGS HAVE IMPROVED QUITE A BIT IN THE LAST MONTH ACCORDING TO TIM HALL OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES:

DROUGHT1

HALL TRACKS THE WATER SUMMARY AND SAYS WHILE THE DRIEST AREAS START IN CENTRAL IOWA AND MOVE EAST AND NORTH, THERE ARE STILL SOME AREAS IN THE WEST THAT COULD USE MORE RAIN AS THEY HAVE SEVERE DROUGHT.

DROUGHT2

HALL SAYS THE INCREASED SPRING RAINFALL HASN’T CAUSED ANY PROBLEMS.

HE SAYS EVERYTHING WORKED WELL WITH THE SNOWMELT ACROSS THE STATE AS WELL.

DROUGHT3

YOU CAN SEE IOWA’S WATER RESOURCE TRENDS ONLINE AT IOWA DNR DOT GOV UNDER THE WATER SUMMARY UPDATE TAB.