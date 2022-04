STARTING MONDAY THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY STREET PATCHING TAKING PLACE ON 4TH STREET BETWEEN IOWA STREET AND FLOYD BOULEVARD.

TWO-WAY TRAFFIC WILL REMAIN ON THE SOUTH HALF OF THE STREET.

THIS CLOSURE WILL ALLOW FOR THE REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT OF FAILED STREET PAVING.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON, APRIL 15TH.