POLICE IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA ARE SEARCHING FOR WHOEVER FIRED SEVERAL SHOTS AT A RESIDENCE IN THAT CITY JUST BEFORE 8 A.M. SATURDAY.

OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE 1000 BLOCK OF PHILLIP AVENUE FOR THE REPORT OF A SHOOTING AND FOUND SEVERAL BULLETS HAD STRUCK A RESIDENCE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED THERE.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION.