STATE SENATOR MIKE FLOOD OF NORFOLK HAS BEEN NOMINATED BY THE NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN PARTY TO RUN FOR THE 1ST DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT RECENTLY VACATED BY JEFF FORETNBERRY.

NEBRASKA GOP CHAIRMAN DAN WELCH.SAYS FLOOD IS PRO-LIFE, A STRONG FISCAL CONSERVATIVE, AND AN ADVOCATE FOR RURAL NEBRASKA.

FLOOD IS A FORMER SPEAKER OF THE STATE LEGISLATURE.

THE SPECIAL ELECTION IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 28TH