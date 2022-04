FIRE DAMAGES SOUTH SIOUX DWELLING

FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A RESIDENCE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FRIDAY EVENING.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE SINGLE STORY DWELLING AT 609 WEST 2ND WHEN THEY ARRIVED JUST BEFORE 6PM.

RESPONDERS CHECKED TWO APARTMENTS AND FOUND A CEILING BEAM ON FIRE AND EXTINGUISHED FIRE AT THE TOP OF THE BASEMENT STAIRS AND IN THE KITCHEN AREA.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PROVIDED MUTUAL AID AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

ALL OCCUPANTS HAD SAFELY EXITED THE STRUCTURE AND ARE BEING HELPED BY THE RED CROSS.

THE STRUCTURE IS NOT INHABITABLE.WITH TOTAL DAMAGE ESTIMATED TO BE $45,000.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.