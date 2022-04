SIOUX CITY POLICE RESUME YOUTH ACADEMY ACTIVITY

AFTER A TWO YEAR ABSENCE BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE GOING TO HOST A NEW YOUTH ACADEMY THIS YEAR.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2022 YOUTH ACADEMY ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED:

PDKIDS1 OC……..THIS SUMMER. :16

ANDREW MARKOWSKY OF EAST HIGH WAS IN THE LAST STUDENT ACADEMY IN 2019.

PDKIDS2 OC……….BETTER OUR COMMUNITY. :16

THE YOUTH ACADEMY IS OFFERED FOR STUDENTS WHO ARE AT LEAST 14 YEARS OLD, TO ENHANCE THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN YOUTH AND THE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

IT’S ALSO AN OPPORTUNITY FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO LEARN MORE ABOUT POSSIBLE CAREERS IN THE LAW ENFORCEMENT FIELD.

ACADEMY GRADUATE SARAHY HAMMAN IS DOING THAT:

PDKIDS3 OC……….RIGHT NOW TOO. ;13

THERE IS NO FEE FOR THE STUDENTS TO PARTICIPATE.

APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS OR THE GUIDANCE OFFICE AT ALL THE SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOLS AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS, AS WELL AS THE POLICE DEPARTMENT HEADQUARTERS AT 601 DOUGLAS STREET.

THE DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS IS MAY 6TH