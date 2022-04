SGT BLUFF OFFERS SUPERINTENDENT’S POST TO LONG TIME EDUCATOR

THE SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL BOARD HAS OFFERED A CONTRACT FOR THE POSITION OF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TO CHAD JANZEN.

JANZEN HAS BEEN THE SUPERINTENDENT AT ROCK VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FOR THE PAST 11 YEARS..

HE BEGAN HIS TEACHING CAREER IN THE LOS ANGELES LUTHERAN JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL IN CALIFORNIA AND ALSO TAUGHT IN THE BALTIC, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL DISTRICT.

HIS ADMINISTRATIVE EXPERIENCE INCLUDES PRINCIPAL AT THE LOS ANGELES JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL; AND THE 7-12 PRINCIPAL AS WELL AS HIGH SCHOOL AND ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL AND SUPERINTENDENT AT CANISTOTA SCHOOLS.

JANZEN WILL BEGIN HIS EMPLOYMENT AS SUPERINTENDENT WITH THE SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ON JULY 1ST, PENDING FINAL APPROVAL AT THE APRIL 11TH SCHOOL BOARD MEETING.