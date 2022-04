NEBRASKA FIRE CHIEF DIES IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE ELLWOOD FIRE CHIEF ON HIGHWAY 283 JUST AFTER 5 P.M. THURSDAY AFTERNOON,

THE STATE PATROL SAYS THE TWO VEHICLES WERE RESPONDING TO A LARGE FIRE SOUTHEAST OF ELWOOD.

A FORD EXPEDITION, DRIVEN BY PHELPS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGER JUSTIN NORRIS, WITH PASSENGER DARREN KRULL, THE CHIEF OF THE ELWOOD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, WAS STRUCK HEAD ON BY A TRUCK HAULING WATER, APPROXIMATELY EIGHT MILES NORTH OF ARAPAHOE ON HIGHWAY 283.

THE 54-YEAR-OLD KRULL WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

NORRIS, OF HOLDREGE, SUSTAINED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES AND IS NOW HOSPITALIZED IN STABLE CONDITION AT AN OMAHA HOSPITAL.

THE DRIVER OF THE WATER TRUCK WAS NOT INJURED IN THE CRASH.

THE PATROL SAYS FIRE AND SMOKE IN THE AREA HAD CREATED ZERO-VISIBILITY CONDITIONS ON THE ROADWAY AT THE TIME OF THE CRASH.