LOCAL CHURCH SUPPLY DRIVE FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES IS UNDERWAY

A SEMI TRAILER IS PARKED AND BEING LOADED WITH SUPPLIES AT A SIOUX CITY CHURCH TO HELP UKRAINIAN REFUGEES.

PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL OF REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH SAYS THE SUPPLIES ARE FOR THE REFUGEES WHO FLED UKRAINE TO POLAND:

ZIRPEL SAYS THE SEMI WILL BE STAFFED THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND MONDAY TO ACCEPT THOSE TYPES OF SUPPLIES:

REDEEMER LUTHERAN IS ALSO ACCEPTING MONETARY DONATIONS TO HELP DEFRAY THE COST OF TRANSPORTING THE SUPPLIES TO POLAND:

YOU MAY DONATE TO REDEEMER LUTHERAN OR TO THE ORPHAN GRAIN TRAIN BASED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA, WHO IS PARTNERING WITH THE CHURCH.

ANYONE WITH QUESTIONS MAY CONTACT REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH AT 276-1125 OR ONLINE AT REDEEMER SIOUX CITY DOT COM.