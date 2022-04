SCHOLTEN WANTS TO END MLB GAME BLACKOUTS

THURSDAY WAS OPENING DAY FOR MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, BUT NOT EVERYONE IN OUR AREA CAN WATCH GAMES FROM SOME TV PROVIDERS.

SIX TEAMS HAVE BLACKOUT RESTRICTIONS IN IOWA, THE TWINS, BREWERS, CUBS, WHITE SOX, ROYALS AND CARDINALS.

YOU CAN’T WATCH THOSE TEAMS EVEN IF YOU HAVE A SUBSCRIPTION TO MLB.TV.

STATEHOUSE AND FORMER CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE J.D. SCHOLTEN WANTS TO PUT AN END TO MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL BLACKOUT RESTRICTIONS;

ON A NIGHT WHERE THOSE 6 TEAMS ALL PLAY OTHER TEAMS, IOWANS ARE UNABLE TO WATCH 40% OF MLB GAMES.

SCHOLTEN, WHO HAS PITCHED PROFESSIONALLY AND IN COLLEGE, SAYS HE WANTS TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE ISSUE BECAUSE FANS ARE MISSING OUT.

HE BELIEVES THE BLACKOUTS ARE HURTING NOT JUST FANS, BUT BASEBALL ITSELF:

SCHOLTEN IS RUNNING FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE IN SIOUX CITY AND SAYS HE PLANS TO TAKE LEGISLATIVE ACTION ON THE MATTER IF HE IS ELECTED:

FROM SIOUX CITY ITS AT LEAST A FOUR AND A HALF HOUR DRIVE TO SEE THE ROYALS OR TWINS, AND NEARLY EIGHT HOURS FOR THE CUBS, CARDINALS, WHITE SOX OR BREWERS.

SCHOLTEN SAYS ON ANY GIVEN DAY MOST IOWA FANS AREN’T ABLE TO TO SEE THOSE GAMES BECAUSE OF THE BLACKOUTS.