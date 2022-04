THE FIRST RENOVATION OF THE COURTROOM IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN 50 YEARS HAS BEEN COMPLETED.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THE CEILING WAS SODA BLASTED, NEW WOOD WORKING WAS INSTALLED AND THERE WAS A TECHNOLOGY UPGRADE.

PLYMOUTH1 OC….STATE OF IOWA. :18

THE COURTROOM HAS SEEN INCREASING USE OVER TIME.

PLYMOUTH2 OC….AUDIENCE WISE :19

VAN OTTERLOO WILL LEAD TOURS OF THE COURTROOM AT AN OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY AFTERNOON FROM 2PM-4PM.