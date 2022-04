NEBRASKA ABORTION BAN BILL FAILS IN FILIBUSTER

A BILL THAT WOULD BAN ABORTION IN NEBRASKA IF THE U.S. SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE VS. WADE FAILED TO OVERCOME A FILIBUSTER WEDNESDAY EVENING IN THE UNICAMERAL.

THE VOTE WAS 31 – 15 TO END THE FILIBUSTER, TWO VOTES SHORT OF THE 33 VOTES NEEDED.

SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT OF THURSTON WAS THE SPONSOR OF LB-933 TO END ABORTION IN NEBRASKA:

LBFAIL1 OC……..AND PROTECTED. :10

THE VOTE WAS A VICTORY FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS ADVOCATES.

SENATOR MEGAN HUNT OF OMAHA WAS AMONG THE OPPOSITION:

LBFAIL2 OC…………IN THIS STATE. :15

STATE SENATORS HAD FORCED DEBATE ON THE BILL BY PULLING IT OUT OF COMMITTEE LAST MONTH.

Jerry Oster WNAX contributed to this story