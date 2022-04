KETANJI BROWN JACKSON CONFIRMED TO SUPREME COURT

IOWA REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON’S RULINGS INDICATE SHE’S A JUDICIAL ACTIVIST AND THAT’S WHY HE VOTED “NO” ON HER NOMINATION TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT.

KETANJI1 OC………OF A JUDGE.” :09

53 SENATORS VOTED TO CONFIRM HER AS THE NEXT U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE THURSDAY.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY OF A SUPREME COURT NOMINEE SHOULD BE THE PRIMARY CONSIDERATION FOR SENATORS.

KETANJI2 OC………OF LIMITED GOVERNMENT.” :23

GRASSLEY ALSO CRITICIZED JACKSON FOR A SENTENCE SHE HANDED DOWN IN A DRUG-RELATED CASE.

KETANJI3 OC……..TERRIBLE AND DANGEROUS.” ::24

IOWA’S OTHER U.S. SENATOR, JONI ERNST, ALSO OPPOSED JACKSON’S NOMINATION.

THE JUDGE WILL BE THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO SERVE ON THE SUPREME COURT.

IKE RAYFORD, PRESIDENT OF THE NAACP OF SIOUX CITY, SAYS THE VOTE TO CONFIRM JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON TO THE SUPREME COURT IS OF ENORMOUS IMPORTANCE TO OUR NATION AND TO HISTORY.

AFTER 233 YEARS, THE COURT WILL FINALLY HAVE A BLACK WOMAN JUSTICE DECIDING OUR MOST SIGNIFICANT CASES WITH TREMENDOUS IMPACT ON OUR LIVES AND THE LIVES OF FAMILIES.

RAYFORD SAYS JUDGE JACKSON IS AN UNEQUIVOCALLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATE TO MAKE HISTORY.

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR ROSS WILBURN SAYS IT’S A HISTORIC DAY FOR OUR NATION.