ISU EXTENSION CONCERN LINE HELPS WITH STRESS ISSUES

THE IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION CONCERN LINE HAS HAD NO SHORTAGE OF ISSUES TO ADDRESS WITH ITS FREE SERVICE.

COORDINATOR TAMMY JACOBS SAYS THINGS HAVE STAYED BUSY SINCE THE SPRING OF 2019 FLOODING IN WESTERN IOWA.

HOTLINE1 OC….THE STORMS :09

THE NUMBER OF CALLERS EACH MONTH VARIES FROM 500 TO ONE-THOUSAND. JACOBS SAYS THEY CAN HELP CALLERS WITH A VARIETY OF RESOURCES.

HOTLINE2 OC….FOOD STAMPS :28

THE LATEST ISSUE IN IOWA IS AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS. JACOBS SAYS THEY HAVEN’T RECEIVED ANY CALLS FROM PEOPLE WHO ARE STRESSED BY THAT YET.

HOTLINE3 OC….TALK TO US :23

JACOBS SAYS YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE IN THE MIDST OF A MAJOR DISASTER TO USE THE SERVICE, AS A LOT OF PEOPLE JUST NEED SOMEONE TO TALK TO ABOUT ONGOING STRESSES.

HOTLINE4 OC….EXPERIENCING :10

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL TO 1-800-447-1985.

Radio Iowa