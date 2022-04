ARREST MADE IN WESTSIDE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT WANTED IN A SHOOTING EARLY MONDAY AT A WESTSIDE BAR.

29-YEAR-OLD NAJI SHORTER OF DES MOINES HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, FELONY ASSAULT, WILLFUL INJURY AND BEING A PROHIBITED PERSON IN POSSESSION OF AS FIREARM.

OFFICERS FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND LYING ON THE FRONT STEPS OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR AT 1427 WEST 3RD STREET AT 12:17 A.M. MONDAY

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

SHORTER IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10,000 BOND.