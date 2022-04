SLOAN CENTER CELEBRATES WEEK OF THE YOUNG CHILD

THE WEEK OF THE YOUNG CHILD IS BEING HIGHLIGHTED THIS WEEK BY THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AT THEIR ISABELLE SLOAN CENTER IN MORNINGSIDE.

SPOKESPERSON KIM WILSON SAYS EACH DAY HAS A THEME LIKE “WORK TOGETHER WEDNESDAY”

WILSON SAYS THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY HAS 29 HEAD START RELATED CLASSROOMS ACROSS SIOUX CITY:

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT MADE A SPECIAL VISIT TO THE CHILDREN WEDNESDAY:

OTHER DAYS EARLIER THIS WEEK FOCUSED ON ENCOURAGING CHILDREN TO BE ACTIVE WHILE DEVELOPING THEIR EARLY LITERACY SKILLS AND CONNECTING MATH WITH LITERACY SKILLS AND SCIENCE.

EACH YEAR MORE THAN 600 CHILDREN ARE SERVED THROUGH THESE PROGRAMS.