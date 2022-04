POLICE CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE RECENT SHOOTINGS

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE 16-YEAR-OLD MALE WHO WAS SHOT MARCH 29TH WHILE WALKING IN THE 700 BLOCK OF 18TH STREET HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL.

POLICE SAY THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS CONFRONTED BY THE SUSPECT WHO STARTED A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIM, PULLED A HANDGUN AND SHOT THE VICTIM.

THE SUSPECT IS NOW DESCRIBED AS A BLACK MALE WITH SHORT HAIR AND A TATTOO ON HIS FACE.

POLICE SAY THE ORIGINAL DESCRIPTION OF A SUSPECT WITH DREADLOCKS WAS NOT ACCURATE.

POLICE SAY A PHOTO LINEUP WAS SHOWN TO THE VICTIM, BUT NO SUSPECT WAS IDENTIFIED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE IDENTITY OF THE SUSPECT IS ASKED TO CALL THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).

MEANWHILE POLICE SAY THE BURGLARY SUSPECT THAT WAS SHOT IN A MARCH 21ST HOME INVASION IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET REMAINS HOSPITALIZED.

A SECOND SUSPECT WHO FLED THE SCENE HAS NOT YET BEEN IDENTIFIED.

POLICE SAY TWO MEN ARMED WITH GUNS REPORTEDLY APPROACHED THAT RESIDENCE AND CONFRONTED THE MALE OCCUPANT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY WHEN ONE OF THE SUSPECTS FIRED AT THE RESIDENT, HE ARMED HIMSELF AND SHOT BACK, STRIKING THE PERSON OUTSIDE.

THAT PERSON FLED TO THE HOSPITAL WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME AND THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.