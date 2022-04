THE NEBRASKA DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS NOMINATED NEBRASKA STATE SENATOR PATTY PANSING BROOKS TO RUN TO REPLACE FORMER CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY.

PANSING BROOKS HAS SERVED IN THE NEBRASKA SENATE SINCE 2015.

REPUBLICANS HAVE YET TO ANNOUNCE WHO THEY WILL HAVE RUN AGAINST PANSING BROOKS.

THE SPECIAL ELECTION TO REPLACE FORTENBERRY TAKES PLACE JUNE 28TH.

HE RESIGNED LAST MONTH AFTER BEING CONVICTED OF LYING TO THE FBI.