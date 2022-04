NOEM SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING CRT IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING THE TEACHING OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN K-12 PUBLIC SCHOOLS BECAUSE THE STATE LEGISLATURE WOULDN’T PASS HER MEASURE.

THAT WAS ONE OF TWO BILLS THE GOVERNOR HAD PRESENTED TO THE LEGISLATURE THIS SESSION:

CRT OC……….KILLED THE K-12 ONE. :25

NOEM MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT TUESDAY DURING A TOWN HALL MEETING IN MOBRIDGE REGARDING THE EXECUTIVE ORDER.

THE EXECUTIVE ORDER DIRECTS THE BOARD OF EDUCATION TO ENSURE SOUTH DAKOTA CONTENT STANDARDS DO NOT PROMOTE INHERENTLY DIVISIVE CONCEPTS.

IF ANY POLICIES, MATERIALS, OR TRAININGS PROMOTE INHERENTLY DIVISIVE CONCEPTS, THEY SHALL END OR BE REMOVED NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 1ST.