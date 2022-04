BROWN’S LAKE PARK CLOSED FOR ROAD REPLACEMENT WORK

BROWN’S LAKE/BIGELOW PARK NEAR SALIX IS CURRENTLY CLOSED TO ALLOW FOR ROAD REPLACEMENT THROUGHOUT THE PARK AND CAMPGROUND.

THERE WILL BE NO ACCESS TO THE BOAT RAMP OR FISHING DOCKS DURING THIS TIME.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD ANTICIPATES HAVING THE PARK OPEN BY JUNE 1ST OR SOONER.

THIS IS PART OF A MAJOR PARK RENOVATION PROJECT WHICH WILL ALSO INCLUDE A NEW CONCESSION STAND AND RESTROOM, PLUS A REVAMPED BEACH WITH NEW SAND, AND A CAMPGROUND REDESIGN WITH LARGER SITES AND FULL HOOK-UPS AT EACH SITE.