AIRCRAFT TAX EXEMPTION BILL SHOULD BENEFIT SIOUX CITY

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS APPROVED A TAX BREAK FOR THE AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY WHICH SHOULD BENEFIT SIOUX CITY IN MONTHS TO COME.

THE BILL CREATES A SALES TAX EXEMPTION FOR AIRCRAFT PARTS AND LABOR TO REPAIR PLANES.

COMMUNITY COLLEGES IN COUNCIL BLUFFS, OTTUMWA AND WATERLOO OFFER PROGRAMS FOR STUDENTS SEEKING F-A-A-APPROVED CERTIFICATION AS AN AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE MECHANIC.

REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS HALL OF SIOUX CITY SAYS WESTERN IOWA TECH HOPES TO START ONE HERE SOON, AS A WAY TO BOOST USE OF THE SIOUX CITY AIRPORT.

ACCORDING TO AN ESTIMATE FROM THE LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY, THE OWNERS OF THE 33-HUNDRED AIRCRAFT REGISTERED IN IOWA MAY SAVE UP TO 10 MILLION DOLLARS FROM THIS SALES TAX EXEMPTION.

THE BILL PASSED WITH THE SUPPORT OF 140 OF THE LEGISLATURE’S 150 MEMBERS AND IS HEADED TO THE GOVERNOR FOR HER SIGNATURE.