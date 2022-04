185TH ANG HOSTS 1ST CAREER DAY FOR AREA STUDENTS

DOZENS OF STUDENTS FROM AREA HIGH SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES WERE AT THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY, CHECKING OUT CAREER OPPORTUNITIES.

LT. COLONEL JENNIFER CARLSON COORDINATED THE FIRST OF ITS KIND AIR NATIONAL GUARD CAREER FAIR BY THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING FEATURING OVER 90 JOBS OR AIR FORCE SPECIALTIES:

CAREER1 OC…………THE CIVILIAN SIDE (2X) :24

CARLSON SAYS THERE ARE A WIDE NUMBER OF CAREER POSSIBILITIES TO CONSIDER FOR THE STUDENTS, WHO CAN RECEIVE PAID TECHNICAL TRAINING IN THE AIR GUARD, ALONG WITH OBTAINING UNDERGRADUATE COLLEGE CREDIT.

CAREER2 OC……….AS WELL. (2X) :21

CAITLIN JESSEN, A HIGH SCHOOL JUNIOR FROM HOMER, NEBRASKA, WAS ONE OF THE STUDENTS LOOKING INTO A POSSIBLE CAREER WITH THE 185TH:

CAREER3 OC……….A GOOD PATH. :07

JESSEN SAYS SHE IS INTERESTED IN CIVIL ENGINEERING, FOLLOWING IN HER FATHER’S FOOTSTEPS.

TRADITIONAL CAREERS IN THE NATIONAL GUARD ALLOW MEMBERS TO ATTEND TRAINING PRIMARILY ON WEEKENDS PLUS TWO WEEKS EACH YEAR WHILE ALSO ATTENDING COLLEGE OR WORKING FULL TIME AT A CIVILIAN JOB.

A LIST OF JOBS AND RECRUITER INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING WEBSITE ON THE CAREERS PAGE.