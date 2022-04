East High School is excited to announce that, pending board approval, Mike Winklepleck will be the new Head Coach for Black Raider Football.

He will succeed Brian Webb, who resigned last month to take a position as assistant coach at West Des Moines Valley.

Winklepleck has been the defensive backs coach at East.

He has also been an assistant at Sioux City North and Bishop Heelan, as well as defensive coordinator with the Sioux City Bandits and defensive backs coach at Briar Cliff.