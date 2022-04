RAIL CROSSING WORK TO BEGIN IN THREE CITY LOCATIONS

REPAIRS AT THREE RAILROAD CROSSINGS WILL IMPACT TRAFFIC IN SIOUX CITY IN THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.

THE CLOSURES SHOULD TAKE NO LONGER THAN 3 DAYS AT EACH LOCATION TO PLACE NEW ASPHALT CROSSING SURFACES.

THE FIRST REPAIR BEGINS THURSDAY, APRIL 7TH AT BRUNER AVENUE AT THE RAILROAD CROSSING EAST OF RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD.

THE OTHER TWO CROSSINGS ARE LOCATED DOWNTOWN AND WILL BEGIN NEXT TUESDAY, APRIL 12TH.

ONE IS ON NEBRASKA STREET AT THE CROSSING DIRECTLY SOUTH OF 3RD STREET.

THE OTHER IS ON IOWA STREET AT THE RAILROAD CROSSING NEAR 3RD STREET.

DETOUR ROUTES WILL BE POSTED AT EACH CROSSING AND WEATHER MAY AFFECT THE START AND COMPLETION DATES OF EACH SITE..