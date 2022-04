POLICE INVESTIGATE STABBING ON SOUTH IRENE (UPDATE)

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STABBING IN THE 500 BLOCK OF SOUTH IRENE.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT STARTED OUT AS A REPORT OF A SHOT BEING FIRED AROUND 12:15 P.M.

RESPONDING OFFICERS FOUND THAT AN ADULT MALE HAD BEEN STABBED AND WENT TO MERCYONE TO BE TREATED FOR A NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THREE ADULT ROOMMATES FROM A RESIDENCE THERE HAD GOTTEN INTO AN ALTERCATION INSIDE THEIR HOME.

ONE OF THE ROOMMATES STABBED ANOTHER ROOMMATE WITH A KNIFE.

THAT MALE SUSPECT THEN FLED ALONG WITH AN ADULT MALE AND FEMALE THAT HAD BEEN WITH HIM.

THE THIRD ROOMMATE GAVE CHASE TO THE TRIO AND ONE OF THE FLEEING GROUP FIRED A GUN IN THE PURSUING ROOMMATE’S DIRECTION.

NO ONE WAS INJURED BY THE GUN FIRE.

ALL SUBJECTS INVOLVED IN THIS ARE ADULTS AND HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED.

THEIR NAMES ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME AS THIS IS AN ON-GOING INVESTIGATION.

Updated 4:35 pm 4/5/22

Photo by CBS-14